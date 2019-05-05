Investigators in southeast France have seized a white tiger cub at the home of a suspected exotic animal trafficker, while pythons and endangered marsupials were found at his mother's house, a police source said Saturday.

Members of the public health agency were recently informed of the illegal sale of lemurs and their investigations led them to the suspect's premises.

The arrested man is believed to have cashed the sum of $19,000 "but had not yet handed the small primates from Madagascar to the buyer," the French police said in a statement.

A raid on his home uncovered the white tiger cub, while a simultaneous operation at the home of the suspect's mother in northeast France uncovered four sugar gliders -- small, nocturnal marsupials native to the part of Australia, Indonesia, and New Guinea -- as well as nine snakes including two royal pythons.