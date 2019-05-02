The detailed manual used by US astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to land on the moon in 1969 is going up for auction in July and could fetch up to $9 million, New York auctioneers Christie’s said on Wednesday.

The 44-page ring-bound Apollo 11 lunar module timeline book details every procedure that was needed to undock, land and rendezvous the Eagle with its Columbia command module when Armstrong and Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon.

“These are step-by-step instructions that cover the entire portion of the Eagle flight. It is a series of instructions on everything from ‘don your helmets’ to ‘check your power system,’” Christina Geiger, head of books and manuscripts at Christie’s, told Reuters.

Along with technical data, the book, which was carried aboard the Eagle, contains drawings and almost 150 check marks and annotations are written in real time by Armstrong and Aldrin.

Since there was no audio or video recording of what happened in the cockpit of the Eagle, the manual is regarded as a unique witness to space history. It also marks the first writing by a human being on another celestial body.

It is being sold by a private collector who purchased it previously from Aldrin, Christie’s said.