The future of double Olympic champion Caster Semenya was in doubt on Friday after she said she would not take medication to lower testosterone levels to comply with new rules for the 800 metre.

The 28-year-old South African won her last 800 metre race on Friday before the introduction of the rules by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), the sport’s governing body, come into effect on May 8.

Under the new rules, female athletes with high natural levels of testosterone wishing to compete in events from 400 metre to 1.6km must medically limit that level to under 5 nmol/L, double the normal female range of below 2 nmol/L.

Semenya also refused to clarify suggestions that she would switch to a new distance that is exempt from the IAAF rules.

Asked if she would take testosterone limiting medication, Semenya told reporters: “Hell no.”

“I’m never going anywhere,” she added when asked if she might quit the sport. “At the end of the day, it’s all about believing.

“It’s up to God. God has decided my career and he will end my career so no human can stop me from running. I understand there’s been a lot of controversies but that does not control anything.”

She said: “We’re doing it for the next generation. We want to inspire them.

“I believe in my legal team, they will do their best to get me back on the track.”