Like every year, thousands of people gathered in the historic city of Djenne last Sunday to take part in the annual mud-plastering ceremony of the majestic Great Mosque, the largest mud building on earth.

The entire community renders the unique mosque with banco – a mixture of soil, water, rice bran, shea butter and baobab powder – which protects the building from both erosion, caused by torrential rains, and cracks and fissures inflicted by hot weather.

The residents of various neighbourhoods compete to finish first.

The winning team usually gets the award of 50,000 CFA, which is equivalent to $85.

Even though the magnificent example of West African Islamic architecture was constructed in around the 13th century, the Great Mosque that we see today was completed in 1907.