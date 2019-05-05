Voting in a run-off for a new president in North Macedonia began on Sunday, in an election that has been dominated by divisions over a change in the country's name to mollify Greece and open the way for membership of NATO and the European Union.

Zizi Markovic, 74, was the first to vote in a polling station in Skopje's Kole Nedelkovski school when it opened at 7 am (0500 GMT).

"I am proud to have been the first voter. I expect that after this election North Macedonia will move faster towards the EU and NATO (membership)," she told Reuters news agencyafter casting her ballot.

Greece had for decades demanded that the tiny ex-Yugoslav republic change its name from Macedonia, arguing that it implied a territorial claim on a northern Greek province also calledMacedonia. The new name was formally ratified earlier this year.

But the accord continues to divide Macedonians and has eclipsed all other issues during campaigning for the presidential election, when about 1.8 million eligible voters will choose between two candidates who got through to the second round.

The centre-left ruling party's Stevo Pendarovski and the right-wing pick Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova finished in a dead heat in the first round of voting last month.

The tie traced the near-even split between the pro-Western and nationalist camps who have clashed over the government's recent move to change the Balkan country's name to North Macedonia which ended a long-running row with Greece.

But a record-low turnout, at barely over 40 percent, also reflected a failure to galvanise most of the voters.

If voter participation sinks below 40 percent in Sunday's second-round runoff, the entire poll will be annulled, threatening a new period of political uncertainty in one of Europe's poorest states.

More than 3,000 domestic and about 420 international observers will monitor the poll.

'Elections will succeed'

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is confident "the elections will succeed". But if not, he said he would call a snap poll for parliament.

The presidential vote would also likely be re-run from the start, though Zaev has floated other options involving constitutional changes.

The presidency is a largely ceremonial role but the office can exercise veto powers that complicate governing.

The current president, opposition-backed Gjorge Ivanov, has been refusing to sign bills since the country changed its name to North Macedonia in protest against the deal.

Election fatigue