By Coletta Wanjohi

In November last year, Tuvalu unveiled plans to build a digital version of itself so that the tiny Pacific island could live on in the metaverse if it is swallowed by the rising sea.

The announcement during the COP 27 climate conference in Egypt appeared straight out of a futuristic sci-fi blockbuster from Hollywood.

But there is nothing even remotely fictitious in the threat faced by island nations from rising seas – the combined effects of global warming and melting Arctic glaciers.

Thousands of km from Tuvalu, Maxime Georges grew up watching the sea getting closer and closer to his home and hearth in Mahe, one of the 115 islands that make up Seychelles on the Indian Ocean.

“Growing up here, these beaches have been our playgrounds,” the 35-year-old Georges tells TRT Afrika. “About two decades ago, the water used to be far from the land, but now, as you can see, it is coming closer to our roads.”

Georges has a shop by the beach in Victoria – the capital of Seychelles – where he sells clothes and bags, primarily to tourists who flock by the thousands to the picture-postcard island cluster famous for its pristine beaches and exotic wildlife.

As more and more island nations and coastal cities in Africa face the threat of being submerged by the rising seas, governments and experts have sounded the alarm over the potential disaster.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change projects that the global average sea level rise by the year 2100 will be between 8 to 34 inches or nearly three feet in the worst-case scenario.

Water world!

For 50-year-old fisherman James Jewell, the Beau Vallon Beach on Mahe island appears to have shrunk considerably over the years.

And along with the rising seas come other problems – reduction in fish stock due to a loss of the coral reefs that once sustained fodder for marine life.

“We were born by the sea, we have lived by the sea, we know everything about the sea,” he tells TRT Afrika. “Long time ago, there were lots of fish, but now their numbers are declining.”

Over the years, some tree species that grew by the beach have also disappeared, he says. Below the crystal-clear waters, the coral reefs – a habitat of marine life like sponges, oysters, clams and crabs – have been affected by climate change.

The Reef Resilience Network, which focuses on strengthening the management of coral reefs, says the 1998 El Nino contributed to the mass bleaching of the coral reefs. Another El Nino in 2016 was catastrophic.

Bleaching occurs when the corals react by expelling algae because of conditions like heat or pollution. Without their nutrients, they starve. The corals also act as a natural barrier between the sea and land.

For the roughly 98,000 residents of the country – 90 percent of whom live in Victoria – the possibility of their low-lying islands disappearing into the sea is a real threat despite government efforts.