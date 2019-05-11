Fans wanting to watch Tiger Woods start his quest for a 16th major title will have to be up early for the first round at the PGA Championship next Thursday.

Masters winner Tiger Woods has an 1224 GMT tee time, starting at the 10th hole at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

He will play with defending champion Brooks Koepka and British Open titleholder Francesco Molinari.

Woods, Koepka and Molinari will be preceded two groups ahead by Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Bubba Watson.