Actor and comedian Adam Sandler has reached a deal with Netflix to make four new movies for the global streaming service, the company said on Friday.

Sandler, a former “Saturday Night Live” cast member who built a career on movies such as “Grownups” and “The Water Boy,” has become one of the biggest draws on Netflix, according to the company.

Sandler’s “Murder Mystery,” co-starring Jennifer Aniston, was ranked the streaming service’s most popular title in the United States in 2019. It is one of six movies and a comedy special he has made for Netflix with his company, Happy Madison Productions, since 2015.