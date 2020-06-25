A fund set up to compensate victims of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein opened for claims on Thursday, enabling dozens of women attacked by the financier when they were as young as 14 to seek a cut of his $630 million estate.

A judge in the Virgin Islands approved the fund this month, facilitating payouts to women abused by Epstein before New York federal prosecutors charged him last year with sex trafficking of women and girls in the early 2000s. He'd long ago been convicted of charges in Florida state court.

Jordana H. Feldman, the fund's administrator, told reporters Thursday that many women were reluctant to tap the fund until they learned of its privacy features.

“One of the most attractive features of this program is confidentiality and the ability to keep this information private,” she said.

She said Epstein’s estate appears to have “sufficient liquidity to pay the claims” even though well over 70 women may apply.

“If we need to get more money I will certainly go to the estate and see what can be done about liquidating other assets," she said.

After Epstein, 66, killed himself in August in a Manhattan lockup, over a dozen lawsuits against his estate said that women and teenage girls suffered sexual abuse, sometimes for years, from Epstein and his enablers at homes in Manhattan, the Virgin Islands, Paris, New Mexico and Florida.

READ MORE:Who's who in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal

'Most successful'

Women willing to forgo the spate of lawsuits have nine months to file claims with the Epstein Victims' Compensation Program. Even claims barred by various statutes of limitations will be considered, court records show.

The fund's administrator will evaluate each claim separately to determine how much money each woman receives. Court records show there is no cap — beyond the multimillion-dollar estate's size — on individual claims.

While the compensation fund has been met with some apprehension, court records show that attorneys for at least 69 women support it. “That drumbeat of approval continues to swell,” the estate's co-executors wrote in a filing.