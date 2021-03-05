Friday, March 5, 2021

Africans cheer rollout of COVAX vaccinations

Nigeria, Kenya and Rwanda started inoculating frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable citizens against Covid-19 as Africa, the world's poorest continent and home to 1.3 billion people, stepped up its vaccination campaigns.

While some wealthy Western nations have already inoculated millions of people, many African states have struggled to secure doses and have yet to administer a single shot.

But the global vaccine-sharing COVAX facility, co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO), the GAVI vaccine alliance and others, has begun to bear fruit in nations from Ghana to Rwanda.

Rwanda is the first nation in Africa to use pharmaceutical company Pfizer's doses that require ultra-cold storage.

President Paul Kagame's government, which prides itself on technological prowess but is often criticised as authoritarian, has installed special infrastructure to keep the Pfizer vaccine at the required -70C.

The Kagame government, which has received both Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots via the COVAX facility, plans to vaccinate up to 30 percent of Rwanda's 12 million people by the end of the year.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country and its biggest economy, inoculated healthcare workers with AstraZeneca shots on Friday, the start of a campaign that aims to vaccinate 80 million of the 200 million-strong population this year.

Nigeria to ok delivery of 3.92 million AstraZeneca doses on Tuesday under COVAX, but the facility only aims to cover 20 percent of the population in the countries it helps. Nigeria is also expecting at least 40 million doses from the African Union as well as 100,000 donated doses of India's Covishield vaccine.

Study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant

Preliminary data from a study conducted at the University of Oxford indicates that the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC is effective against the P1, or Brazilian, variant, a source with knowledge of the study told Reuters.

The data indicates that the vaccine will not need to be modified in order to protect against the variant, which is believed to have originated in the Amazonian city of Manaus, said the source, who requested anonymity as the results have not yet been made public.

The source did not provide the exact efficacy of the vaccine against the variant. They said the full results of the study should be released soon, possibly in March.

Canada approves Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine

Canada's drug regulator has approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said, citing an unidentified source.

The federal health ministry was not immediately available for comment. Canada has already approved coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca Plc.

Serbia to impose weekend lockdown after virus surge

Serbia will shut down all but essential businesses over the weekend to combat a spike in new cases, the government-appointed crisis team said.

Under the new measures only food stores, pharmacies and gas stations will be open from noon on Saturday until Monday morning.

While the Balkan state has become one of the world's fastest vaccinators in recent weeks, it has nevertheless recorded a steep surge in infections, recording around 4,000 new cases daily this week.

Doctors on the government's pandemic task force have been urging a longer lockdown, warning that the new cases are over stretching the health system to a "catastrophic" level.

France drops negative test requirement for Irish hauliers

France will no longer require proof of a negative test result from hauliers traveling directly from Ireland, the Irish transport government said, citing very low positivity rates among commercial vehicle drivers.

Irish traders are increasingly shipping goods directly to and from European ports, rather than the once-speedier route via the so-called UK land bridge, as a result of red tape and delays after Britain's exit from the European Union.

The Irish transport ministry said in a statement the French government had informed it of the decision.

Paris introduced the requirement in January after the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in Britain became dominant in Ireland.

Poland's cases of British variant rising

A variant of Covid-19 first identified in Britain now accounts for 25 percent of the reported cases in Poland, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski has said.

"At the start of January, the share of the British variant was around 5 percent ... Now, the most recent tests show that the share has been systematically growing and for the last 21 days we have almost 25 percent," Niedzielski told a news conference.

The minister partly blamed the British variant for the situation in Poland's north, which has reported a significantly higher rate of new cases than elsewhere in the country.

Niedzielski said coronavirus restrictions would be extended by one week in the northeastern region of Warminsko-Mazurskie and would also be imposed in the northern Pomorskie region.

Poland's healthcare system is under strain again and the minister said the government was reopening more temporary hospitals.

Russia reports nearly 29,000 virus-related deaths in January

Russia reported a steep drop in virus-related deaths in January on the previous month, as the epicentre of the country's outbreak Moscow lifted one of its last remaining pandemic measures.

The figures published by the Rosstat statistics agency showed 21,511 Russians died due to coronavirus in January, while a further 7,169 people died with the virus but primarily of other causes.

That total of 28,680 represented a 65 percent decline on December, Russia's deadliest month of the pandemic.

Czech Republic asks other countries for help with patients

The Czech Republic has asked Germany, Switzerland and Poland to take in dozens of patients as the situation in its own hospitals has reached a critical point, Prague's Health Ministry said.

The country of 10.7 million has been one of the hardest-hit globally in recent weeks as many regional hospitals, overwhelmed by the inflow of coronavirus patients, had to transfer them elsewhere, in some cases taking them hundreds of miles away.

"The large number of newly infected patients has intensified pressure on the healthcare system, and the number of patients requiring hospitalisation is growing," the ministry said.

As of Friday morning, there were 8,153 patients hospitalised, including 1,735 requiring intensive care, Health Ministry data showed.

More than 21M people in UK have had one dose of vaccine

Over 21 million people have now been given a first dose of vaccine in Britain, health authorities said.

Public Health England said that 21,358,815 people had received a first dose of vaccine, while there had been 236 deaths within 28 days of a positive test reported on Friday.

Italy reports 297 deaths, 24,036 new cases

Italy reported 297 coronavirus-related deaths against 339 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 24,036 from 22,865 the day before.

Some 378,463 tests were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 339,635, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 99,271 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.02 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital, not including those in intensive care, stood at 20,374 on Friday, up from 20,157 a day earlier.

France reports 23,507 new cases over 24 hours

France reported 23,507 new confirmed cases, down from 25,279 on Thursday and down from 26,788 on Wednesday.

The French health ministry reported 439 new deaths, from 293 on Thursday, taking the total to 88,274. The total number of cases now stands at 3,859,102.

Turkey sees over 11,300 new infections

Turkey has reported 11,302 new coronavirus cases, including 698 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The total number of cases in the country passed 2.75 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 28,901, with 62 more fatalities over the past day.

UK variant might soon become dominant in Germany

A more contagious variant of the virus first detected in Britain might soon become the predominant strain in Germany, making it hard to stop its spread, the head of the Robert Koch Institute has said.

Lothar Wieler said the B117 variant now made up more than 40 percent of coronavirus cases in Germany, compared to about 6 percent of cases four weeks ago.

"It is foreseeable that B117 will soon be the predominant variant in Germany and then it will be even more difficult to keep the virus in check because B117 is more contagious and even more dangerous in all age groups," he said.

Russia reports 11,024 new cases, 462 deaths

Russia has reported 11,024 new cases, including 1,757 in Moscow, taking the national case total to 4,301,159.

Authorities said 462 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 88,285.

Around 6 percent of French cases are Brazilian/South African variants

Around six percent of cases in France are from the more contagious variants first found in Brazil and South Africa, French Health Minister Olivier Veran has said.

Veran also told BFM TV that France was doing all it could to avoid a new national lockdown, although the government would keep all options open, and that there were reasons to believe France's situation would improve in 4-6 weeks time as more of its population gets vaccinated against the virus.

On Thursday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said around 60 percent of French cases were from the variant first discovered in England.

South Africa in talks with AU for vaccines for 10M people