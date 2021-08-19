Dogukan Gungor is an industrial engineer by training, but for the last eight years, he has been working as a marketing communications director for a tech company specialising in 3D printers. He and two friends started wondering how they could use the 3D printers for the public good, and came up with the idea of Onaranlar Kulübü (Fixers Club, link in Turkish) in 2015, starting their activities in 2016.

“Our aim was to find ‘bugs’ in the city and fix them using 3D technology,” Gungor tells TRT World. “We started on our own initiative and went on like that for a while. Then we realised that people want to get involved in their cities, that there is such a potential. Because we were getting positive feedback for what we were doing on social media and via emails.”

Because they reside in Istanbul, most Fixers Club projects take place in the city. But, Gungor says, they have left their mark on other cities as well, including Luleburgaz, Eskisehir, Izmir, Hatay, plus international metropolises such as Berlin, Lyon, and New York – “small projects and street installations. But at the core we mainly do projects in Istanbul.”

According to Gungor, they start a project when they note a spot outdoors that could use some care and focus on finding solutions to integrate the city together with people, to create a dialogue. “For example we take street furniture and modify it. After our preliminary work is done we put out a call for volunteers. We say “We will redo street furniture in the Bomonti area in Istanbul, who is in?””

Then they look at the applicants and select those who are appropriate for the project. Then comes the exploratory phase. Then Fixers Club members start the design process, followed by the execution process. “We plan ahead, we know what we will be doing until the end of the year,” Gungor explains.

Asked about how many people Fixers Club consists of, Gungor says “right now there are four people at the core of Onaranlar Kulübü. There’s me, there’s Ufuk Emin Akengin, another co-founder, Nilufer Aksu our content coordinator, and last but not least Aytekin Gezici, project coordinator.” Beyond the core group, including volunteers and the design network, their numbers reach around 2000 people.

City Fixers’ works comprise public space transformations, street installations, developing street furniture, or fixing spaces in disrepair on the street.