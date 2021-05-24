Monday, May 24:

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine highly effective against Brazil virus variant

Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is highly effective in fighting off and neutralising the aggressive coronavirus variant first discovered in Brazil, according to Russia's Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and a study conducted by researchers in Argentina.

Brazil's P1 coronavirus variant, behind a deadly Covid-19 surge in Brazil, has spread throughout hard-hit Latin America. Scientists in Brazil have found that the variant's mutations could make it more resistant to antibodies, raising international concern over its potential to render vaccines less effective.

The Argentina-based study, carried out by the Dr Vanella Institute of Virology of the National University of Cordoba (UNC), however, found a strong immune response against the variant in those vaccinated with Sputnik V.

"The study confirmed that the immunity developed in people vaccinated with 'Sputnik V' neutralises the Brazilian strain after having received two doses, and even after the first," the RDIF said in a statement on Monday.

More than 28M vaccine shots administered in Turkey

Turkey has administered over 28.06 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine since the launch of a mass vaccination campaign on January 14, according to official figures.

As of Monday, more than 16.05 million people have received their first doses, while over 12 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry also confirmed 7,523 new coronavirus cases, including 702 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.19 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 46,446 with 178 new fatalities over the past day.

As many as 10,003 more patients won the battle against the virus, taking the total number of recoveries past 5.03 million.

Over 52.5 million coronavirus tests have been done to date.

The latest figures show that the number of Covid-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,745.

White House says cannot confirm report on Covid-19 origins

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said that the United States could not confirm a Wall Street Journal report on the origins of Covid-19 and needed more information.

Three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sought hospital care in November 2019, a month before China reported the first cases of Covid-19, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a US intelligence report.

Psaki said the United States hopes the World Health Organization can move into a more transparent investigation of the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

China rejects claim of illness at Wuhan lab in late 2019

China has dismissed as "totally untrue" reports that three researchers in Wuhan went to hospital with an illness shortly before the coronavirus emerged in the city and spread around the globe.

Since infecting its first victims in the central Chinese city in late 2019, the pathogen has afflicted almost every country in the world, killing more than 3.4 million people and pummelling national economies.

Beijing has always fiercely fought the theory that it could have escaped from one of its laboratories.

Citing a US intelligence report, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the trio from the Wuhan Institute of Virology were affected as early as November 2019, suffering from "symptoms consistent with both Covid-19 and common seasonal illness".

China disclosed the existence of an outbreak of pneumonia cases in Wuhan to the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 31, 2019.

Asked about the reports on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian described them as "totally untrue".

Bahrain daily virus deaths hit record as cases surge

Bahrain's Health Ministry has reported 23 deaths from Covid-19, the highest daily toll in the small island nation which has seen a surge in coronavirus cases to record levels.

The Gulf Arab state last week restricted access to most public venues to immunised people after the spike in infections, which authorities mostly blamed on large gatherings during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and Eid holiday.

Bahrain, a country of 1.7 million people, had on Sunday recorded 3,177 new Covid-19 infections and 11 deaths. That took its tally to more than 218,000 cases with over 800 deaths.

Earlier this month authorities said they would expand the country's vaccination campaign to include adolescents aged 12-17.

UK records 2,439 new cases, three deaths

Britain has recorded 2,439 new cases of Covid-19, and said there had been three deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

The government figures also showed 38,070,038 people had received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Italy reports 110 deaths, 2,490 new cases

Italy has reported 110 coronavirus-related deaths against 72 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,490 from 3,995.

Italy has registered 125,335 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.19 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,950 on Monday, down from 9 ,161 a day earlier.

There were 48 new admissions to intensive care units, same as Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,382 from a previous 1,410.

Some 107,481 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 179,391, the health ministry said.

Malta leads EU with 70 percent Covid vaccine coverage

Malta, which leads the European Union in coronavirus vaccinations, will on Monday reach its target of giving 70 percent of adults at least one dose, the health minister announced.

The Mediterranean island, which has a population of around 500,000, declared it had reached "herd immunity" -- although the EU's definition for such a milestone is tougher.

After around 475,000 doses, around 42 percent of the population is fully vaccinated with both doses of either the Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccine, or with a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, officials said .

China offers vaccines, medical experts to Taiwan to fight Covid

The Chinese government has offered to urgently send Covid-19 vaccines and medical experts to Taiwan to help it battle a sharp rise in coronavirus infections, but drew a swift and angry response from Taipei.

China and Chinese-claimed Taiwan have sparred repeatedly during the pandemic.

Thailand to extend dose gap for AstraZeneca vaccine to 16 weeks

Thailand will extend the gap between the first and second doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine to 16 weeks, in an effort to inoculate more people faster, a senior health official said on Monday.

The plan follows a similar decision by Spain to stretch the gap between two AstraZeneca doses to 16 weeks, which is beyond the 12 weeks maximum interval approved by the European Medicines Agency. A 16-week interval has not been tested in human trials.

Thailand's change, from a 10-week gap previously, comes ahead of the planned start of a mass immunisation campaign from June, for which AstraZeneca's vaccine will be the main one used.

Singapore airport tightens measures after Covid-19 outbreak

Singapore's airport has said that it was stepping up measures to keep out the coronavirus, including further segregating arrivals and about 14,000 workers into different risk zones, after it became the country's largest active Covid-19 cluster.

The Changi airport cluster, which involves over 100 cases, may have initially spread through a worker who helped an infected family arriving in the country, according to authorities. Some of the cases included the B.1.617 variant first detected in India.

Workers in the highest risk zone - the terminal piers, arrival immigration hall and baggage claim - will be vaccinated, segregated from other staff, given full protective clothing and subject to enhanced testing, the airport operator said in a statement.

Passengers from very high-risk countries will be escorted through immigration to their quarantine facilities without going through the other terminals, it said.

Malaysia probes allegations of under-dosage of Covid-19 shots

Malaysia has said that it was investigating allegations that some recipients of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine were not injected with the correct dosage.

At least two recipients have said in recent days that they were given less than the required amount, posting videos on social media of the jab being administered to support their claim.

The health ministry did not say whether the recipients of the vaccines were under-dosed, but said it took serious note of the allegations and announced new rules for medical personnel administering the jab.

The injector should show the syringe filled with the right amount of vaccine to the recipient before the jab and the emptied one after, the ministry said.

Russia reports 8,406 new cases, 319 deaths

Russia has reported 8,406 new Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, including 2,487 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally to 5,009,911 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskforce said that 319 people had died of coronavirus-related causes, taking its death toll to 118,801. The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and said that Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to Covid-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.

India has third highest virus death toll in the world

India crossed another grim milestone of more than 300,000 people lost to the virus as a devastating surge of new infections that exploded with fury has shown signs of easing.

The milestone, as recorded by India's health ministry, comes as slowed vaccine deliveries have marred the country's fight against the pandemic, forcing many to miss their shots, and a rare but fatal fungal infection affecting infected patients has worried doctors.

India's death toll is the third-highest reported in the world, accounting for 8.6% of the nearly 34.7 million fatalities globally, though the true numbers are thought to be significantly greater.

The health ministry Monday reported 4,454 new death in the last 24 hours, bringing India's total fatalities to 303,720. It also reported 222,315 new infections, which raised the overall total to nearly 27 million. Both are almost certainly undercounts.

Taiwan blames China for latest WHO meeting snub

Taiwan hit out at China over its continued exclusion from a crucial annual gathering of World Health Organization members which starts this week and is focused on averting the next pandemic catastrophe.

The 74th World Health Assembly, which kicks off Monday, will arguably be one of the most important in the WHO's history, amid calls to revamp the organisation and the entire global approach to health in the wake of the pandemic.

But Taiwan -- which had one of the world's best pandemic responses -- remains locked out of the meeting for the fifth consecutive year, despite growing global international support for its inclusion.

That is because China, which views the self-ruled democracy as its own territory and has vowed to one day seize it, has waged an increasingly assertive campaign to keep Taipei isolated on the world stage.

Japan opens mass vaccination centres ahead of Olympics

Japan opened its first mass vaccination centres on Monday in a bid to speed up a cautious virus inoculation programme with just two months until the virus-postponed Tokyo Olympics.

The two military-run centres in Tokyo and Osaka will administer thousands of shots daily, initially to elderly residents of the cities, as the country battles a fourth wave of virus cases.