Saturday, January 22, 2022

Daily Covid-19 cases in Tokyo top 10,000 for first time

The daily count of Covid-19 cases in Tokyo has topped the 10,000 threshold for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The provincial governor’s office reported the tally of Covid-19 cases on Saturday as 11,227, bringing the total number in Japan’s capital to over 453,000.

The virus has claimed three lives in the past 24 hours, while 12 people are being treated in intensive care units.

Northampton's Champions Cup tie cancelled

Northampton's Champions Cup tie at Racing 92 on Sunday has been cancelled because of several positive Covid-19 tests in the Saints camp.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said Racing had been awarded the match by a 28-0 scoreline with five match points.

"EPCR has been informed by Northampton Saints that they have recorded a number of positive test results for Covid-19," read a statement.

"The Pool A fixture at Paris La Defense Arena is therefore regrettably cancelled with Racing 92 awarded the match on a 28-0, five match points basis, in accordance with the tournament rules."

The cancellation ends winless Northampton's hopes of making the Champions Cup round of 16 and all but secures Racing finishing top of Group A.

Comoros camp hits by Covid outbreak at Cup of Nations

The Comoros Islands have been hit by an outbreak of Covid-19 in their camp, including their coach and two available goalkeepers, two days before they are due to meet Africa Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon in the last 16.

A total of 12 cases have been reported in their camp, the Comoros Football Federation said on Saturday.

They now face a crisis in goal with first choice Salim Ben Boina injured and their other two keepers, Ali Ahamada and Moyadh Ousseni, now forced to isolate.

Coach Amir Abdou, who has been in charge for the last eight years and credited for his country’s giant-killing run, is now also in quarantine.

Samoa goes into lockdown after 15 Australians test positive

The prime minister of Samoa has placed the small Pacific nation into a 48-hour lockdown after 15 passengers on a flight from Australia tested positive for Covid-19.

The infected passengers were among 73 who arrived from Brisbane on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa also said Saturday the government may cancel further flights from Australia. A scheduled flight from New Zealand on Saturday has already been postponed, according to Radio New Zealand.

All the passengers were reportedly fully vaccinated and had tested negative for Covid-19 before departure.

Ireland lifts most Covid measures

Most pandemic restrictions have been scrapped in Ireland, including early closing times and other curbs on hospitality venues, declaring the country had "weathered the Omicron storm".

The stringent rules, beefed up last month as the variant prompted a surge of new infections, have been lifted after new cases and other key indicators eased in recent weeks.

"We've concluded that the rationale or justification for continuing most of our public health restrictions are no longer in place," Prime Minister Michael Martin announced, while cautioning that "the pandemic isn't over".

Pubs, bars and restaurants can now operate normal trading hours rather than closing in early evening and no longer need a Covid pass system or social distancing.

Meanwhile indoor and outdoor events will not have any crowd limits imposed on them and different households can gather without restrictions on numbers.

Masks will still be needed in some settings, while self-isolation rules will also remain for now for those who test positive for Covid-19 and their close contacts as well as symptomatic people.

Russia reports record daily cases for second day in a row

Russia has reported a new record number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the past 24 hours as the Omicron variant of the virus spreads across the country, the government coronavirus task force said.

Daily new cases jumped to 57,212, from the previous record of 49,513 a day earlier. The task force also reported 681 deaths.

Taiwan on Covid alert as domestic Omicron cases spike

Taiwan's government has ordered a tightening of controls after a rare spike in domestic transmission of the Omicron variant, saying it needed to act now to prevent being overwhelmed even though overall numbers remain quite low.

After months of no or few community infections, Taiwan has seen a small rise in local Covid-19 cases since the start of the month, almost all Omicron.

The cases were mainly linked to workers at the main international airport in the northern city of Taoyuan who were infected by arriving passengers.