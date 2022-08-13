A 22-year-old man was killed and 40 people injured when strong winds hit the Medusa music festival in the Spanish region of Valencia.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances behind the death, but authorities report that the man was hit by part of the concert stage that was torn off by the wind.

The electronic music festival’s entrance and exit also collapsed due to weather conditions, while videos showed people’s tents nearly blowing away and damage to other structures.

The Spanish meteorological agency, AEMET, recorded wind gusts stronger than 80km per hour (50 mph) in the area just after 4 a.m. local time (0100GMT).