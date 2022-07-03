Sunday, July 3, 2022

Ukrainian army announces retreat from Lysychansk

The Ukrainian army has said its soldiers had retreated from the strategic eastern city of Lysychansk after weeks of fierce fighting with Russian troops.

"In order to preserve the lives of Ukrainian defenders, a decision was made to withdraw," the army said in a statement, pointing to Russia's superiority in numbers and equipment.

READ MORE: Russia claims full control of Ukraine's Luhansk with capture of last city

Russian shelling kills six in eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk

Six people were killed in Sloviansk after the eastern Ukrainian city was hit by powerful shelling from Russian multiple rocket launchers, local officials have said.

The attack was the worst shelling to hit the city recently and caused nearly 15 fires in the front line city in the industrial Donbass region that Russia is trying to capture, Mayor Vadym Lyakh wrote on Telegram.

Donetsk regional administration spokesperson Tetiana Ihnatchenko told Ukraine's public news network that 15 people had been wounded in the attack.

Australia's PM visits Ukraine's Kiev region

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited three war-ravaged towns in Ukraine's Kiev region, the local governor has said.

Governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram that Albanese visited the towns of Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel, where Ukraine says Russia committed atrocities against civilians. Russia denies the allegations.

"Australia supports Ukraine and wants to see justice meted out for the crimes committed here," Kuleba quoted Albanese as saying.

Czech PM: Our fighter jets will guard Slovakia's air space from Sept

Czech fighter jets will guard neighbouring Slovakia's air space as of September, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

Slovakia asked its NATO allies to patrol its skies as it decided to ground its Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets, which could be sent to neighbouring Ukraine to help Kiev defend itself against Russia's offensive.

"I don't see any problem there, the government will certainly approve it," Fiala said in a televised debate with his Slovak counterpart Eduard Heger. Slovakia ordered F-16 fighter jets from the United States in 2018. The first planes were expected to arrive this year and the shipment to be completed in the next year, but the delivery is now assumed to take place in 2024.

Russia has Ukraine's Lysychansk, entire Luhansk region: minister

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that Moscow's forces have taken the strategic Ukrainian city of Lysychansk and now control the entire region of Luhansk, which has been the target of fierce battles in recent weeks.