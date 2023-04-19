The European Parliament adopted five new acts on Tuesday to help meet the EU's climate goals, including new rules on carbon emissions for the maritime and aviation industries, as well as for non-EU trade partners.

EU lawmakers gave the green light for several key pieces of the bloc's "Fit for 55" legislative package, aiming to reduce its collective greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, the European Parliament said in a statement.

The new measures aim to reform the so-called Emission Trading System (ETS), the EU's carbon market under which polluters are required to purchase "carbon credits."

Under the new rules, ETS sectors, such as energy-intensive iron, paper, or oil industries, must cut their greenhouse gas emission by 62% compared to 2005 levels.

Free allowances for companies will be phased out from 2026, including for the aviation sector.