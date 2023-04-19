People with disabilities in Europe still face disproportionate obstacles when flying, with denial of boarding common due to purported safety reasons often related to equipment such as wheelchairs or assistance dogs, a report says.

The Brussels-based European Disability Forum (EDF) report on Wednesday urged the European Union to put in place strong regulation to ensure air travel is accessible for all.

The rules, which vary significantly from airline to airline, are often difficult to find or interpret, a situation that can result in passengers with disabilities being denied boarding, EDF said.

"Our report clearly shows the waking nightmares lived by persons with disabilities when they simply try to do what millions do daily," EDF president Gunta Anca said.

"We are people – we travel for work, love, family, and fun – airlines need to start recognising this."

It gave the example of young British man, Brandon Aughton, who was denied boarding at East Midlands airport to the Spanish city of Malaga in November 2021 because ground handlers claimed his wheelchair was "too heavy".