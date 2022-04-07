Rising food prices as a result of the Russian offensive in Ukraine are increasing the risk of malnutrition for millions of children in the Middle East and North Africa.

Families are struggling to put food on the table during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when observant Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset, the UN children’s agency UNICEF said on Thursday.

The organisation warned that if the situation continues, it will severely impact children in the region, especially in Egypt, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

These countries had been struggling with conflicts and severe economic crises even before the conflict in Europe began.

“With ongoing conflicts, political instability, the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis, the region is witnessing unprecedented hikes in food prices coupled with low purchasing power,” said Adele Khodr, UNICEF regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

She added that the number of malnourished children is likely to drastically increase.

Disrupted food imports