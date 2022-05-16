Hundreds of people have demonstrated against France in the Chadian capital, accusing the former colonial power of supporting the country's military junta.

Demonstrators in N'Djamena burned at least two French flags and targeted several petrol stations belonging to the French oil giant Total.

Two police officers were hurt in the violence, according to a fellow officer who asked to remain anonymous.

The authorities had given permission for the protest organised by the civil society platform Wakit Tamma Cette, but deployed a large police presence around the marchers.

The government later issued a statement saying "Chad's problems should remain strictly national ones and should be debated among Chadians."

It invited "all Chadians to join the inclusive dialogue process" paving the way for "free and democratic elections" following an 18-month transition period.

'Dictators on our heads'

The opposition said public awareness was growing.

"We are glad that Chadians are becoming more aware of our struggle and are joining us," Max Loalngar, a Wakit Tamma coordinator, told AFP.