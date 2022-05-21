Tunisian President Kais Saied named a law professor to head an advisory committee to draft a new constitution for a "new republic", the presidency has said, excluding political parties from restructuring the political system.

Saied has consolidated his one-man rule since seizing executive power last summer and dissolving the parliament to rule by decree in moves his foes call a coup.

He has since said he will replace the democratic 2014 constitution with a new constitution via a referendum on July 25 and have new parliamentary elections in December.

The committee headed by law professor Sadok Belaid consists of deans of Law and Political Sciences. It must submit its report on June 20 to the president, the official gazette said on Friday.

In parallel, another committee was established, comprising six national organisations, including the powerful UGTT Labour Union, to submit proposals for reforms. This committee also does not include any political party.

In the first reaction to the president's appointment of an advisory body to prepare a new constitution and propose economic and political reforms, the UGTT said it rejects the proposals.

