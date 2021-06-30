Human Rights Watch urged the Egyptian authorities on Wednesday that it should immediately put an end to the “execution frenzy” that has swallowed so many lives in the past eight years.

“Egypt can not afford more executions,” wrote Amr Magdi, a researcher on the Middle East and North Africa at Human Rights Watch.

“The country has been locked in a political crisis, with grave abuses by security forces now making daily news,” Magdi added in a statement.

“Carrying out more executions will undermine prospects for any future transitional justice efforts to heal the country.”

“Under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s government, Egypt has been executing people at an unprecedented rate, making it the world’s third-worst country in terms of numbers of executions in 2020,” he added, citing figures from Amnesty International.

