A group of candidates in war-torn Libya's presidential election expect the polls would be delayed despite the lack of an official announcement to that effect.

On Monday, 17 hopefuls issued a joint statement in which they implicitly acknowledged that a delay was inevitable.

The group on Monday urged the electoral commission to "reveal the reasons why there will be no election on the date set" and called on it to "publish a final list of candidates".

Scheduled for Friday, the vote is meant to cap a United Nations-led peace process after a decade of conflict.

But it has been beset by deep divisions over its legal basis, who may stand and court challenges against prominent candidates.

Multiple observers have predicted a delay, but just days ahead of the vote, there has been no official announcement.

