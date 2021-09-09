WORLD
3 MIN READ
Libyan warlord Haftar hires American lobbyists to woo Biden
Haftar wants to win favour in Washington ahead of December elections, documents show.
Libyan warlord Haftar hires American lobbyists to woo Biden
Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar gestures while speaking in Benghazi. / Reuters
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
September 9, 2021

Renegade Libyan general Khalifa Haftar has hired veteran American political insiders to lobby on his behalf with the Biden administration and Congress, documents show.

Haftar has made a $40,000 advance payment to retain the services of former special counsel to President Bill Clinton, Lanny Davis and ex-Republican House lawmaker Robert Livingston, according to Foreign Agents Registration Act filings dated September 3.

READ MORE: Do Khalifa Haftar’s actions indicate more violence Libya?

The total fees Haftar will pay amount to some $960,000 over the course of six months, an engagement letter contained in the Justice Department documents indicates.

Davis and Livingston are to arrange meetings for Haftar between White House, Pentagon and State Department officials, as well as key members of Congress including the leadership in the House of Representatives and Senate, according to the documents.

The duo are also expected to arrange additional meetings with think tanks such as the left-leaning Center for American Progress and the United States Institute of Peace ahead of Libya's general election in December.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Can the Libyan government hold the December elections without a budget?

Haftar intends to travel to the US "to advocate for the December 24, 2021 elections in Libya" during meetings with US officials, the documents say.

The disclosure comes as Haftar attempts to regain influence in Washington after his military offensive failed to oust the internationally recognised government in Tripoli. He maintains control over eastern Libya.

Haftar is the subject of several lawsuits in US courts from plaintiffs who allege his forces have carried out grievous rights violations, including extra-judicial killings, torture and other war crimes.

READ MORE: Berlin Conference II ignores Haftar, 'the elephant in the room'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire