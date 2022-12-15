More than 120 people were arrested for what lawmakers denounced as “racist violence” in Paris and other French cities after France’s World Cup semi-final win over Morocco.

Some 10,000 police officers were mobilised overnight across France over fears of possible riots, including 5,000 for Paris and the surrounding area alone.

Despite the measures, Moroccan fans faced verbal and physical attacks from some far-right groups as raucous celebrations erupted across the country after France won the game 2-0.

Morocco made history by joining the United States and South Korea as the only teams from outside football's two dominant continents to get this far. It is also the first Arab nation to play in the semifinals.

The team topped a group that contained 2018 finalist Croatia and second-ranked Belgium and then progressed past 2010 champion Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages.

At least 115 people were arrested in total in Paris and its surrounding areas, local media reported.

Among them were 40 far-right suspects trying to reach the Champs-Elysees, the capital’s busiest spot packed with football fans, the reports said.