WORLD
3 MIN READ
Morocco fans face racist abuse in France after World Cup semi-final loss
More than 120 people, including some members of far-right groups, were arrested in different cities of the European nation.
Morocco fans face racist abuse in France after World Cup semi-final loss
Police in France arrested dozens of Moroccan fans after French supporters clashed with them following the World Cup semi-final between the two countries. / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 15, 2022

More than 120 people were arrested for what lawmakers denounced as “racist violence” in Paris and other French cities after France’s World Cup semi-final win over Morocco.

Some 10,000 police officers were mobilised overnight across France over fears of possible riots, including 5,000 for Paris and the surrounding area alone.

Despite the measures, Moroccan fans faced verbal and physical attacks from some far-right groups as raucous celebrations erupted across the country after France won the game 2-0.

Morocco made history by joining the United States and South Korea as the only teams from outside football's two dominant continents to get this far. It is also the first Arab nation to play in the semifinals.

The team topped a group that contained 2018 finalist Croatia and second-ranked Belgium and then progressed past 2010 champion Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages.

READ MORE:‘We lost... we dominated’: Fans in Africa, Arab world praise gutsy Morocco

At least 115 people were arrested in total in Paris and its surrounding areas, local media reported. 

Among them were 40 far-right suspects trying to reach the Champs-Elysees, the capital’s busiest spot packed with football fans, the reports said.

RECOMMENDED

Violence was also reported in major cities such as Lyon, Nice, and Montpellier.

At least six people, including two members of a right-wing group, were arrested after a fight between rival fans in Lyon, according to reports.

French lawmaker Thomas Portes condemned the “planned attacks” and “racist violence” against Moroccan fans.

“We are close to a tragedy. We must react,” he wrote on Twitter. 

Antoine Leaument, another parliamentarian, said “fascists … shouting racist remarks” attacked Moroccan fans in Nice.

“Racism is a crime,” he said in a tweet, calling for the perpetrators to be punished according to French law.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry