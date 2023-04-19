WORLD
2 MIN READ
New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after public outcry
Annual hunting competition caused uproar after organisers unveiled new category for children under 14 to hunt feral cats.
New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after public outcry
Feral cats are a pest in New Zealand where they have a major impact on native birds, bats, lizards, mice and insects, according to the Department of Conservation. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
April 19, 2023

A competition in New Zealand for children to hunt and kill feral cats has been scrapped following public outcry, with a major animal welfare group welcoming the decision.

Organisers of an annual hunting competition caused an uproar when they announced a new category for children under 14 to hunt feral cats for a top prize of 250 New Zealand dollars ($155).

The category, which came with a warning for youngsters not to kill pets, has been scrapped, organisers said in a statement on Tuesday.

New Zealand Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said it was "both pleased and relieved that the children's category which involved shooting feral cats has been removed."

READ MORE:Cats become the latest target of Russia-Ukraine war

"Children, as well as adults, will not be able to tell the difference between a feral, stray or a frightened domesticated cat," said an SPCA spokesperson.

RECOMMENDED

The overall competition, which is going ahead with other categories for hunting wild pigs and deer, is being run as a fundraiser by the Rotherham School in the country's South Island.

Organisers said "vile and inappropriate emails" had been sent "to the school and others involved".

"Our sponsors and school safety are our main priority, so the decision has been made to withdraw this category for this year to avoid further backlash," organisers wrote on Facebook.

Feral cats are a pest in New Zealand where they have a major impact on native birds, bats, lizards, mice and insects, according to the Department of Conservation.

READ MORE:Suspects luring cats to be sold as food caught in China

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees