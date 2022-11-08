Austria has promised $50 million to developing countries facing unavoidable climate damage, becoming the latest in a small group of European countries to pledge climate reparation funds.

Compensation linked to extreme weather and global warming has leapt up the political agenda at the UN climate conference taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, from November 6 to November 18.

Under pressure from developing nations, countries have agreed to hold their first formal talks on climate reparations. ‘Loss and damage’, as it is known in UN jargon, refers to climate finance to address the unavoidable and irreversible impacts of climate crisis on developing nations that are least responsible for climate change, but are suffering some of its worst effects. It covers both economic and non-economic losses, including loss of life, cultural heritage and biodiversity.

Earlier in the day, Scotland had pledged an additional £5 million, joining Belgium, Denmark and Germany in committing small amounts of loss and damage funding. Other rich nations have resisted such payments for fear of spiralling liabilities for their outsized contribution to causing climate crisis.

Falling short of previous pledges

The V20, a group of countries that are systemically vulnerable to climate change, are estimated to have lost one-fifth of their wealth to climate change over the last two decades.

Meanwhile, rich countries have yet to fulfill a promise to provide $100 billion in climate finance per year to help poorer nations adapt to climate change.