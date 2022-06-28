At least 14 migrants and refugees have died when a boat caught fire in south Senegal, a local mayor and a health official told the AFP news agency.

"We have been able to recover 14 bodies," David Diatta, the mayor of the coastal town of Kafountine in Casamance, said after the fire on Monday.

"The toll will likely rise," he added.

The town's chief nurse, Bourama Faboure, said that 21 people had been injured, including four who suffered second-degree burns.

Search for missing continues