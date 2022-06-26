The Uganda Red Cross is caring for 700 children who lost contact with their families in the wake of clashes between government forces and M23 rebels in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), an official has said.

Abel Nuwamanya, protection manager at Uganda Red Cross told Anadolu Agency on Saturday that 800 children lost contact with their families but 100 are under the care of the Red Cross in DRC.

“We have 700 children aged between 5 and 17 years at the Nyakabade refugee transit camp who lost contact with their families. We are trying to trace their parents,” he said.

The children lost contact following fierce fighting in Rutshuru territory between the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) and M23 rebels.

Nuwamanya said in addition to feeding, providing accommodation and health services, authorities are also providing psycho-social services to the children.

Some have special needs and need special care, he said, adding vulnerable adults equally need special support.

UNICEF expressed grave concern on Saturday about the recent attacks on civilians which resulted in the deaths of four children.

Since the end of March, more than 158,000 people, half children, have been displaced in Rutshuru and Nyiragongo territories as a result of armed clashes, UNICEF said in a statement.

Some fled to Uganda, while others sought refuge in churches, schools and makeshift accommodations in Rutshuru territory.

