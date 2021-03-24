Gunmen have assassinated a mid-tier leader of warlord Haftar's – who was wanted by the ICC for war crimes.

Mahmoud al Werfalli was shot on Wednesday from a car outside a hospital in Benghazi alongside two of his bodyguards, military sources said, amid growing friction between rival factions in eastern Libya. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media.

Al Werfalli’s brother was wounded in the attack, they said.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague has indicted Werfalli twice for the suspected killing of more than 40 captives, including in a 2018 incident in which photographs appeared to show him shooting 10 blindfolded prisoners.

This month he was shown in a widely circulated video raiding a car showroom in Benghazi alongside his uniformed men, smashing up furniture and computers as they brandished weapons.

In December 2019, the US Treasury included Al Werfalli on its sanctions list, accusing him of committing serious human rights violations.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack that comes after a transitional government took power last week with the job of leading the country out of years of war and to elections, scheduled for December.

Following the attack, there was a heightened presence of security forces in Benghazi, with residents across the city saying they heard gun shots.

