South Asia is home to the highest number of child brides in the world as increased financial pressures and school closures due to Covid forced families to marry off their young daughters, according to new estimates released by UNICEF.

There were 290 million child brides in the region, accounting for 45% of the global total, the children's agency of the United Nations said on Wednesday, calling for more efforts to end the practice.

"The fact that South Asia has the highest child marriage burden in the world is nothing short of tragic," Noala Skinner, UNICEF's regional director for South Asia, said in a statement.

"Child marriage locks girls out of learning, puts their health and wellbeing at risk and compromises their future. Every girl who gets married as a child is one girl too many."

A new study by the agency that also included interviews and discussions across 16 locations in Bangladesh, India and Nepal found that many parents saw marriage as the best option for daughters who had limited options to study during COVID lockdowns.