WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU Parliament adopts law banning products complicit in deforestation
With the adoption of new legislation, cocoa, coffee, palm oil and soya exporters must prove their products do not contribute to deforestation.
EU Parliament adopts law banning products complicit in deforestation
The EU’s consumption is responsible for around 10 percent of global deforestation. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
April 19, 2023

The European Parliament has adopted a law that allows products to be sold in the EU only if the supplier can prove that “the product does not come from deforested land or has led to forest degradation.”

The new legislation, passed with 552 votes in favour, 44 against and 43 abstentions on Wednesday, applies to the goods of cattle, charcoal, cocoa, coffee, palm oil, rubber, soya and wood.

It also includes items that were made of, contain, or have been fed with the above-mentioned products, such as leather, chocolate, furniture and printed paper products.

Suppliers will have to provide a “due diligence” statement proving that the product doesn't contribute to deforestation.

By the request of the European Parliament, companies will also have to testify that the goods were produced in line with the country’s own legislation.

In addition to concerns about deforestation, requirements to export goods into the EU include respect for human rights and the protection of indigenous people.

RelatedWhy is EU deforestation law angering Indonesia and Malaysia?
RECOMMENDED

Over 420 million hectares lost

The European Commission will set the criteria for the “due diligence” certification based on a classification of low-standard and high-risk deforestation in the countries of origin.

Companies that falsify the certification or fail to comply with EU rules can face a penalty of up to four percent of their annual turnover.

EU member states have yet to formally adopt the legislation.

According to the UN, over 420 million hectares of forest were cut to be used in agriculture between 1990 and 2020.

The EU’s consumption is responsible for around 10 percent of global deforestation.

RelatedUgly truth: Global agribusiness trade is driven by illegal deforestation
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners