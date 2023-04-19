Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Ukraine's defence minister confirmed on Wednesday that Kiev had taken delivery of Patriot air defence systems, and said this made Ukrainian skies more secure.

"Our air defenders have mastered them as fast as they could. And our partners have kept their word," Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote on Twitter. He did not specify which partners he was referring to but his tweet offered thanks to Germany's defence minister.

The United States and the Netherlands have also pledged to provide a Patriot system each to Ukraine.

In addition to the Patriot system, a SAMP/T anti-missile system pledged by France and Italy are also expected by Ukraine soon.

The Ukrainian military is looking to beef up its ability to intercept missiles as it prepares for an expected spring counter-offensive to retake Russian-controlled areas of the country.

Although more than a year of fighting has depleted weapons supplies on both sides, Russian forces have intensified their campaign to seize the city of Bakhmut, the focus of the war's longest battle so far, as well as other fronts like Odessa.

For more updates👇

1057 GMT — Kremlin: South Korean arms for Ukraine would signify involvement in conflict

Any decision by South Korea to supply arms to Ukraine would make Seoul a participant in the conflict, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, after President Yoon Suk-yeol opened the door to such deliveries.

South Korea has denounced Russia's war in Ukraine and supplied economic and humanitarian aid to Kiev, but unlike the United States and European allies has so far stopped short of sending weapons.

In a Reuters interview ahead of a visit to Washington next week, Yoon said Seoul would consider arming Kiev in the event of a major new attack against Ukrainian civilians.

"Unfortunately, Seoul has taken a rather unfriendly position in this whole story," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a briefing.

"They will try to draw more and more countries directly into this conflict. But of course, the start of arms deliveries will obliquely mean a certain stage of involvement in this conflict."

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, suggested Moscow could respond by supplying advanced weaponry to North Korea.

"I wonder what the inhabitants of this country [South Korea] will say when they see the latest designs of Russian weapons in the hands of their closest neighbours - our partners from the DPRK [North Korea]?" Medvedev said in a post on Telegram.

1041 GMT — EU plans €100 million farmer support over Ukraine grain imports

The European Union is preparing 100 million euros ($109.32 million) of compensation for farmers in countries bordering Ukraine and plans to introduce restrictions on imports of Ukrainian cereals, a European Commission spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Pressure has been mounting on Brussels to work out a European Union-wide solution after Warsaw and Budapest announced bans on some imports from Ukraine at the weekend, with other countries in eastern Europe saying they are also considering action.

The Commission, which oversees trade policy in the 27-nation European Union, will take what it described as "preventative measures" for certain categories of grain and oil seeds - particularly, wheat, maize, sunflower seeds and rape seed.

Under EU rules, the European Union can limit the import of products into the whole or part of the bloc, while still allowing transit.

0440 GMT — Russia accuses Ukraine, UN of sabotaging grain deal

Ukraine and the United Nations are causing difficulties with inspections of ships moving grain from Ukrainian ports and the registration of new vessels, the RIA news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying.

Ukraine said this week the Black Sea grain deal was at risk of being shut down, although Moscow said on Tuesday inspections of ships under the agreement had resumed after a brief pause.

0419 GMT — Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine's Odessa

Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine's southern port city of Odessa early Wednesday but there were no immediate reports of casualties, authorities said.

"At night, the enemy carried out an attack by UAVs of the Shahed-136 type on the Odessa region," Yuriy Kruk, head of the Odessa district military administration, said in a statement on Telegram.

Kruk said Ukraine's air defences had destroyed most of the attacking drones but some civilian infrastructure was hit.

"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Measures are being taken to contain the fire, units of the State Emergency Service and other structures are working on the spot."

The Shahed-136 is a small Iranian-made, self-detonating drone that can be programmed to fly automatically to a set of GPS coordinates with a payload of explosives.