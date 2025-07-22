Türkiye has unveiled its first hypersonic missile, Tayfun Block-4, as defence giant Roketsan introduced six new advanced systems at the IDEF 2025 international defence fair in Istanbul.

The Tayfun Block-4 ballistic missile is the hypersonic version of the Tayfun missile, Türkiye's longest-range nationally produced ballistic missile.

"The Tayfun Block-4 achieves long ranges, setting another record for the Turkish defence industry. Weighing over 7 tonnes, this new version of the Tayfun, with its multi-purpose warhead, will be capable of destroying numerous strategic targets, such as air defence systems, command and control centres, military hangars, and critical military facilities, from kilometres away," Roketsan said in a statement on Tuesday.

O ther Turkish missiles, systems showcased at IDEF 2025

Atmaca missile:

The Atmaca missile with the Akata capsule is the submarine-launched version of the Atmaca anti-ship missile currently in the Turkish Armed Forces' inventory, which has a range of 250 kilometres (155 miles).

"Equipped with cutting-edge technology, Akata will strengthen the defence of the Blue Homeland with a range exceeding 250 kilometres and a high-explosive fragmentation warhead," read the statement.

Gokbora air-to-air missile:

The Gokbora is a beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile with a reach of over 100 nautical miles (115 miles). It is designed for deployment on both manned and unmanned combat aircraft to intercept enemy aerial targets at extended distances.

Eren loitering munition:

Eren is a high-speed, multi-purpose loitering munition capable of engaging low-speed airborne units, as well as armoured, unarmoured, and anti-personnel ground targets. It can be launched from a variety of platforms, including armed UAVs, helicopters, land vehicles, naval vessels, and ground-based systems. According to Roketsan, Eren features superior guidance capability, long endurance, and a range exceeding 100 kilometres.