At least 22 people, including four medical staff, were killed and eight others wounded after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) bombed Al-Kuweik Military Hospital in Sudan’s South Kordofan state, a medical group said.

In a statement, the Sudan Doctors Network said on Thursday that the victims included the hospital’s medical director and three other healthcare workers.

The group condemned the attack, saying the targeting of health facilities and medical personnel “constitutes a war crime and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and conventions guaranteeing the protection of civilians and medical establishments.”

It said the strike was not an isolated incident but part of a series of attacks across South Kordofan that have forced several hospitals out of service, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and threatening what remains of healthcare available to civilians.

The network held the RSF fully responsible for the attack. It urged the international community, UN agencies and human rights organisations to take immediate action to halt repeated assaults on medical facilities.