Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a noted anti-vaccine advocate whose uncle John F. Kennedy ("JFK") was the 35th US president, has formally announced his own White House bid.

“I've come here today to announce my candidacy for Democratic nomination for President of the United States,” Kennedy said on Wednesday at a campaign launch in Massachusetts, the stronghold of the Kennedy family.

The 69-year-old outsider intends to compete for the Democratic Party's nomination against incumbent President Joe Biden. He is the second Democrat to enter the presidential race after author Marianne Williamson.

RFK Jr worked for decades as an environmental lawyer, but has been known since 2005 for promoting conspiracy theories about vaccines, notably linking them to the development of autism.

Among the crown assembled in Boston, several supporters wore caps with anti-vaccine messages.

Kennedy vowed to end the deep political division in the United States by "telling the truth to the American people."