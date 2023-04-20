Thursday, April 20, 2023

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg visited Ukraine on Thursday for the first time since Russia's military operation more than a year ago, a highly symbolic trip that underscores the alliance's commitment to help ing Kyiv defend itself.

The Kremlin quickly warned that Ukraine must not be allowed to join NATO.

Russia has given various and shifting justifications for going to war, but it has repeatedly pointed to the expansion of the military alliance toward its borders in recent years, including citing fears that Kyiv would be admitted.

Images published in local media showed Stoltenberg apparently paying tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kiev’s St. Michael’s Square.

The visit, just two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin himself went to Ukraine, holds important symbolism, but its exact purpose was not immediately clear.

NATO has no official presence in Ukraine, but Stoltenberg has been the strong voice of the alliance throughout the war. He has been instrumental in garnering and coordinating support — including weapons, ammunition and training for Ukraine’s embattled troops — from the 31 countries that make up the organization.

Stoltenberg had been to Kyiv before the war, but this is his first visit during the hostilities.

0943 GMT — Danes, Dutch to donate Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Denmark and the Netherlands have announced that they plan to provide Ukraine with at least 14 refurbished German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks, to be supplied from early 2024.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen called it “a significant donation” which came on top of a contribution by Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany, announced in February, to supply at least 100 Leopard 1 A5 tanks.

In a joint statement, the Danish and Dutch defense ministers said the estimated cost of 165 million euros "to jointly acquire, refurbish and donate" will be equally divided between the two NATO members.

“In this way, we will jointly take part in the ‘Leopard 2 coalition’, supported by many partners and allies," they said.

Acting Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stressed that the tanks were not Danish but are “bought in collaboration with the Netherlands.”

0526 GMT — Seoul says military aid for Ukraine 'depends on Russia'

South Korea's decision on whether to send military aid to Kiev depends on Russia's actions, Seoul's presidential office said Thursday, adding that a possible large-scale civilian attack could tip the balance.

Seoul has a long-standing policy against providing weapons to countries in active conflict, which it has repeatedly said makes it difficult to supply arms directly to Ukraine.

South Korea has supported the US-led sanctions on Moscow and has sent humanitarian aid to Kiev, while signing major arms deals — including for tanks and howitzers — with Poland.

On Thursday, President Yoon Suk-yeol's office said "South Korea could not just idly stand by and watch should there be killings that the international community takes seriously".

"What happens next depends on Russia," a presidential official told reporters on the condition of anonymity.

0451 GMT — Zelenskyy to address Mexico Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to address Mexico's Congress by video, according to two people familiar with the matter, as he seeks support in his country's ongoing conflict with Russia.