The Supreme Court in military-ruled Myanmar will hear an appeal by deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi against her convictions for corruption and violating election and state secrets laws, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The 77-year-old is serving 33 years in prison after convictions in more than a dozen cases that she has called absurd, and her allies say were orchestrated by the junta.

Suu Kyi's former ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party won re-election in a landslide in November 2020 but the army arrested her three months later during a coup and annulled the vote, citing unaddressed irregularities.

The source, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of matter, said no date had been set by the Supreme Court to hear the appeal of Suu Kyi and co-defendant Win Myint, the ousted former president.

"Today the judge accepted the proposals to listen to the appeals on those seven cases," the source told Reuters news agency on Wednesday.

The appeal comes as the military struggles to assert control over large parts of Myanmar and intensifies deadly air and ground operations against ethnic minority armed opposition groups.