Myanmar Supreme Court to hear appeal of jailed ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi
The 77-year-old is serving 33 years in prison after convictions in more than a dozen cases that she has called absurd and her allies say were orchestrated by the junta.
Aung San Suu Kyi / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Esra YAGMUR
April 20, 2023

The Supreme Court in military-ruled Myanmar will hear an appeal by deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi against her convictions for corruption and violating election and state secrets laws, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The 77-year-old is serving 33 years in prison after convictions in more than a dozen cases that she has called absurd, and her allies say were orchestrated by the junta.

Suu Kyi's former ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party won re-election in a landslide in November 2020 but the army arrested her three months later during a coup and annulled the vote, citing unaddressed irregularities.

The source, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of matter, said no date had been set by the Supreme Court to hear the appeal of Suu Kyi and co-defendant Win Myint, the ousted former president.

"Today the judge accepted the proposals to listen to the appeals on those seven cases," the source told Reuters news agency on Wednesday.

The appeal comes as the military struggles to assert control over large parts of Myanmar and intensifies deadly air and ground operations against ethnic minority armed opposition groups.

Aung San Suu Kyi is currently being held in an annex of a prison in the capital Naypyitaw.

She led Myanmar for five years from 2015 during a decade of tentative democracy and tense power-sharing with the military after it ended its 49-year rule in 2011.

The military plans to hold an election at an undisclosed time but last month dissolved the NLD and dozens of other parties after they failed to register.

The army's proxy party is expected to dominate the election.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
