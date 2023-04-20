Italy's nationalist government has approved a bill in the upper house of parliament that aims to reduce the number of migrants who can claim some form of asylum and curb integration efforts.

The bill approved on Thursday was drawn up after a shipwreck off southern Italy in February that killed more than 90 migrants. It still needs to pass the lower house to become law.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said the legislation, which includes tougher jail terms for human smugglers, is intended to dissuade people from putting their trust in traffickers and trying to reach Italy illegally.

Critics say the bill is repressive and will do nothing to halt the flow of migrants seeking a better life in Europe, but will instead force ever more newcomers into illegality.

Among the most contested measures is a decision to eliminate "special protection" residency permits that authorities can offer migrants who don't qualify for asylum, but who face humanitarian risks back home, or have family ties in Italy.

The government said the system was being abused, noting that in 2022 authorities had handed out 10,506 special protection permits against 7,494 permits offering refugee status and 7,039 that granted a separate form of international protection.

READ MORE: Italy plans to crackdown on migrants, to eliminate “special protection” law