The chief of staff of the head of Mali's junta has been killed, alongside three others, during an attack in an area known for extremist insurgents according to a document from the country's presidency.

Oumar Traore, chief of staff of Colonel Assimi Goita, was killed in the ambush some 400 kilometres (250 miles) north of the capital Bamako near the Mauritanian border on Tuesday, the government said on Thursday.

Traore was part of an official delegation that had travelled to the area, near the town of Nara and the Wagadou forest, to scout prospective drilling sites for local populations.

The document identifies three other victims including a security guard, a contractor and a driver. Another driver is missing, it said.

The attack has not yet been claimed.

Traore's funeral will take place on Thursday in Kati, a garrison town near the capital Bamako, the document said.

Continued militant insurgency