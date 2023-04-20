WORLD
Several killed, abducted in Daesh-linked group's attack on DRC village
Rebels from Allied Democratic Forces attacked Samboko village in Beni territory, killing at least 20 people and taking hostages, according to a civil society group.
Congo's army deployed to the area and freed two of the hostages after a battle with the rebels. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
April 20, 2023

At least 20 people have been killed and others abducted in eastern Congo's North Kivu province as rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces, believed to be linked with Daesh, attacked civilians.

The ADF attacked Samboko village in Beni territory on Wednesday, according to Mamove civil society organisation president Kinos Katuho.

Congo's army deployed to the area and freed two of the hostages after a battle with the rebels, he said.

Conflict has been simmering for decades in eastern Congo where more than 120 armed groups are fighting, most for land and control of mines with valuable minerals.

Others, on the other hand, are trying to protect their communities.

READ MORE:UN says Daesh-linked group killed dozens of civilians in DRC

'Looting and kidnapping'

Since April last year, ADF attacks have killed at least 370 civilians and abducted hundreds, including several children, according to the United Nations.

The group, which originally operated in North Kivu province, has spread to neighbouring Ituri, where more than 144,000 people were displaced between January and February, according to the UN.

Efforts by Congo’s army and Ugandan forces to push them back have yielded little results.

Earlier this month, more than 30 people were killed in a string of attacks by the group between Ituri's Irumu and Mambasa territories.

Survivors of Wednesday's attack said they saw bodies in the bush.

“I was hiding when I saw (them),” said Guillaume Kibisio, 32, urging Congo's army and a regional military force to do more to secure the area.

"The enemy is looting and kidnapping,” he said.

READ MORE:In Pictures: War-weary DRC youth find solace in skating

SOURCE:AP
