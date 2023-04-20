At least 20 people have been killed and others abducted in eastern Congo's North Kivu province as rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces, believed to be linked with Daesh, attacked civilians.

The ADF attacked Samboko village in Beni territory on Wednesday, according to Mamove civil society organisation president Kinos Katuho.

Congo's army deployed to the area and freed two of the hostages after a battle with the rebels, he said.

Conflict has been simmering for decades in eastern Congo where more than 120 armed groups are fighting, most for land and control of mines with valuable minerals.

Others, on the other hand, are trying to protect their communities.

'Looting and kidnapping'

Since April last year, ADF attacks have killed at least 370 civilians and abducted hundreds, including several children, according to the United Nations.