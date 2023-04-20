Thursday, April 20, 2023

A large blast has rocked a street in the Russian city of Belgorod, which lies just across the border from Ukraine, but there were no initial reports of injuries, local authorities said.

Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, announcing a state of emergency, said on Telegram that there was a crater measuring 20 metres across on one of the main streets in the city.

He did not say what the cause was. Video footage from the site showed piles of concrete on the street, several damaged cars and a building wit h broken windows. One shot showed what appeared to be car upside down on the roof of a store.

Russia later said a fighter aircraft lost ammunition over the city of Belgorod.

"An abnormal descent of aviation ammunition has occurred," the Defence Ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies, adding that the incident took place at 22:15 local time.

Belgorod is one of several southern Russian regions where targets such as fuel and ammunition stores have been rocked by explosions since the start of what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

1800 GMT — Kiev terminates land lease deal with Russian Embassy

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said the city had terminated the Russian Embassy's deal to lease land in the capital and wanted the property to be returned to the Ukrainian state.

"Today, Kiev city council terminated the land lease agreement with the embassy of the aggressor-state - Russia," Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"It also appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine regarding the return of the property of the 'diplomatic establishment' of the Russian barbarians to the Ukrainian state," he said.

In response, Russia's RIA news agency cited a Moscow source as saying that if Ukraine did nationalise the embassy building, Kiev would automatically lose ownership rights to its diplomatic missions in Russia.

Ukraine broke off relations with Russia after the February 2022 invasion. There are no Russian diplomats in the embassy building, which lies to the west of the city centre.

1921 GMT — Macron, Biden agree to 'continuing to engage' China on Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden "agreed on the importance of continuing to engage" China so that Beijing contributes "in the medium term to the end of the conflict" in Ukraine, the French presidency has said.

Macron also expressed his goal during a phone call to his US counterpart of seeing European countries continuing to "re-arm themselves in order to take on their responsibilities in sharing the burden of transatlantic security," the statement said.

1729 GMT — Almost nothing done to address grain deal concerns: Lavrov

Almost nothing has been done to address Russia's concerns over the Black Sea grain deal, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said about the pact that enabled Ukraine to resume grain exports.

Russia has repeatedly said it will not renew the deal beyond May 18 unless the West agrees to lift a host of restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance which it says are hindering its own agricul tural exports.

"Here, practically nothing has been done," Lavrov told reporters in Havana during an official visit. Footage of the news conference was broadcast by the Russian foreign ministry.

1130 GMT — NATO chief says Ukraine has 'rightful place' in alliance

On his first visit to Kiev since Russia’s attack just over a year ago, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has declared that Ukraine deserves to join the military alliance and pledged continuing support for the country.

Stoltenberg said the alliance's priority was to ensure Ukraine "prevails" in the war against Russia, and that a membership plan for Kiev will be discussed at a summit in July.

“Let me be clear, Ukraine’s rightful place is in the Euro-Atlantic family," Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Kiev. “Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO.”

1219 GMT — Zelenskyy presses NATO on membership, long-range weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pressed NATO to invite Ukraine to join the military alliance and send more fighter jets and long-range weapons during a visit to Kiev by the NATO Secretary General.

Zelenskyy said a NATO summit in July "could become historic" if Ukraine received a formal invitation to join, referring to the NATO summit in Vilnius this summer.

He also asked for NATO's help to "overcome the reluctance" of some member states in providing long-range rockets, modern fighter jets and armoured vehicles.

1040 GMT — NATO chief visits Ukraine for first time since war broke out

NATO chief Stoltenberg has visited Ukraine for the first time since Russia's military operation more than a year ago, a highly symbolic trip that underscores the alliance's commitment to help ing Kiev defend itself.

The visit, just two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin himself went to Ukraine, holds important symbolism, but its exact purpose was not immediately clear.

NATO has no official presence in Ukraine, but Stoltenberg has been the strong voice of the alliance throughout the war. He has been instrumental in garnering and coordinating support — including weapons, ammunition and training for Ukraine’s embattled troops — from the 31 countries that make up the organisation.

0943 GMT — Danes, Dutch to donate Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Denmark and the Netherlands have announced that they plan to provide Ukraine with at least 14 refurbished German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks, to be supplied from early 2024.