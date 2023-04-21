Related Sudan army rules out talks as Türkiye, UN, Arab nations call for Eid truce

Sudan's warring forces clashed again in the nation's capital early on Friday, with bombing and shelling reported in several areas of the capital Khartoum, despite earlier reports that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] had agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on humanitarian grounds.

"On the night of Eid al-Fitr, several areas of Khartoum were bombed and are still exposed to shelling and clashes between the armed forces and the RSF," AFP news agency quoted the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors as saying on Friday.

"We call on all citizens to exercise caution, stay home, close doors and windows and lie down. We also call on these forces to be responsible and immediately stop fighting to protect innocent lives."

The sounds of heavy fighting could be heard amid the call to prayer in the Sudanese capital, where mosques are expected to hold the morning services inside to protect worshippers, AP news agency reported on Friday.

Witnesses later said that some morning services were cancelled due to the fighting.

As the fighting rages, the World Health Organization reported that as of Friday, at least 413 people had been killed and 3,551 injured since violence broke out there six days ago.

Earlier, it was reported that the RSF had agreed to a truce coinciding with the Eid al Fitr "to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and give them the opportunity to greet their families."

Ahead of the announcement, Reuters news agency also reported that Khartoum, was rocked by bombing and shelling.

There was no immediate comment from the army, and its chief, General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, did not mention a ceasefire in a pre-recorded speech posted on the army's Facebook page.

“We are confident that we will overcome this ordeal with our training, wisdom and strength, preserving the security and unity of the state, allowing us to be entrusted with the safe transition to civilian rule."

On Thursday, Sudan's military chief refused to hold talks with his opponent but said he was open for mediation.

Burhan received separate phone calls from Turkish President Erdogan, Saudi and Qatari foreign ministers, the Egyptian intelligence chief and the US, an army statement reported, calling for a temporary ceasefire.

As battles raged, Burhan dismissed any prospects for negotiations with RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, telling Al Jazeera television that he saw no option but "decisive military" action.

"I do not think there is any room for talks over politics again with the Rapid Support Forces," he told the Qatar-based broadcaster, while adding that he was open to mediation.

READ MORE: Sudan army rules out talks as Türkiye, UN, Arab nations call for Eid truce