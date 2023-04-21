China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang has declared that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to China, and that it is right and proper for China to uphold its sovereignty.

Qin made the remarks on Friday at the Lanting Forum in Shanghai, where he discussed a wide range of topics from debt, the global economy, and Taiwan.

He also warned of "dangerous" consequences against those who criticise Beijing, while insisting that China is a "growing force for peace and justice".

"Recently there has been absurd rhetoric accusing China of upending the status quo, disrupting peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Qin said.

"The logic is absurd and the consequences dangerous."

He added that "fair-minded people can see who is engaged in hegemonic bullying and high-minded practices."