WORLD
2 MIN READ
China's Qin Gang says both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to Beijing
Newly-appointed top diplomat warns that criticising China over Taiwan will have "dangerous consequences", but also insisted that Beijing is a "growing force for peace and justice".
China's Qin Gang says both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to Beijing
Qin Gang addressed the crowd during the opening ceremony of the Lanting Forum in Shanghai on Friday. (AFP) / Others
By Ted Regencia
April 21, 2023

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang has declared that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to China, and that it is right and proper for China to uphold its sovereignty.

Qin made the remarks on Friday at the Lanting Forum in Shanghai, where he discussed a wide range of topics from debt, the global economy, and Taiwan.

He also warned of "dangerous" consequences against those who criticise Beijing, while insisting that China is a "growing force for peace and justice".

"Recently there has been absurd rhetoric accusing China of upending the status quo, disrupting peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Qin said.

"The logic is absurd and the consequences dangerous."

He added that "fair-minded people can see who is engaged in hegemonic bullying and high-minded practices."

RECOMMENDED

"It is not the Chinese mainland, but the Taiwan independence separatist forces and a handful of countries attempting to disrupt the status quo," Qin said.

"Those who play with fire on Taiwan will eventually get themselves burned."

China recently held military exercises around the self-ruled island after Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-wen, returned to Taipei following a meeting in Los Angeles with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Beijing views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, a claim the government in Taipei strongly rejects, and routinely denounces high-level meetings between Taiwanese and foreign leaders and officials.

READ MORE:China dismisses US warship's Taiwan Strait transit as 'hyped up'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
EU designates Iran's IRGC as 'terrorist organisation'
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
US border chief vows to go 'smart' but not 'surrender' on Minnesota ICE crackdown
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Canadian Muslims mark Quebec mosque attack anniversary, warn of rising Islamophobia
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'