The main ethnic Serbian political party in northern Kosovo has called on the Serb community to boycott Sunday's local elections, in the latest sign of a deepening rift with Kosovo's ethnic Albanian leadership.

The Serbian List party, backed by Serbia, also urged the Serb minority to "remain calm and not to fall to provocations by the regime of Albin Kurti," referring to Kosovo's elected prime minister.

"The Serbian List calls for a general boycott of these...elections organised by Kurti. All polling stations must be empty on April 23," it said.

Serb officials from the area, administrative staff, judges, and police officers resigned collectively in November 2022, in protest over the Kosovo government's plan to replace Serbian car licence number plates with those of Kosovo.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, following the 1998-99 war in which NATO intervened to protect the ethnic Albanian majority, but Serbia has not recognised the declaration and Kosovo's Serbs view themselves as part of Serbia.