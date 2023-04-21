Inmates who have been held for years in the US's Guantanamo Bay detention facility in Cuba are showing signs of "accelerated ageing", a senior official of the International Committee of the Red Cross has said.

"We're calling on the US administration and Congress to work together to find adequate and sustainable solutions to address these issues," Patrick Hamilton, the ICRC's head of delegation for the United States and Canada, said on Friday.

"Action should be taken as a matter of priority."

Hamilton's comments came after a visit to the facility in March following a 20-year hiatus.

He said he was "struck by how those who are still detained today are experiencing the symptoms of accelerated ageing, worsened by the cumulative effects of their experiences and years spent in detention".

He called for detainees to receive adequate mental and physical health care and more frequent family contact.