Manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin over a fatal shooting on a movie set have been formally dropped by prosecutors.

A New Mexico court filing said on Friday the case against Baldwin "is dismissed without prejudice," but investigations remain "active and on-going" into the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of the Western "Rust" in New Mexico in 2021.

Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 handgun during rehearsals when it discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

He has always insisted he was told the gun was safe and that he did not pull the trigger, and had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court filing said "new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis which cannot be completed" in time for a preliminary hearing that was scheduled for May.

A Los Angeles Times report said prosecutors had received information that the gun had been modified in a manner increasing the odds it might have misfired, citing three anonymous sources.

The criminal case against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the young armorer who had been responsible for weapons on the set of the film, remains ongoing, with a court status conference scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Filming of "Rust" resumed at a new location in Montana this week, with Baldwin and Souza among those returning to complete the film.