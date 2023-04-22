Suspected separatist militants have killed four Nigerian police and two civilians during a gun battle while they were on patrol in the country's southeast.

Police said on Saturday that the early Friday morning attack took place in the Ngor-Okpala area of Imo State, where the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) separatist group and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), are active.

Attacks blamed on IPOB have killed dozens of police officers in the last two years in Nigeria's southeastern states, where the group agitates for a separate state for the ethnic Igbo people.

"Four police officers attached to Area Command Ngor-Okpala paid the supreme price having engaged unsuspecting IPOB and ESN militia dressed in black and red regalias in a shoot out," Imo state police said in a statement on Saturday.

"Stray bullet from the miscreants killed two civilians."

IPOB has constantly denied being behind attacks on police, local government offices and electoral agency buildings.

