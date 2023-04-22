Azerbaijan has said that three of its soldiers have been wounded by mines laid by Armenian forces in the region of Karabakh.

A truck carrying supplies to positions near the village of Allahgulular in Shusha province hit a mine laid by Armenian forces, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Two soldiers in the vehicle were injured in the blast that rendered the vehicle unusable, the statement said, adding that another soldier who went to the aid of the wounded was injured after stepping on an anti-personnel mine.

The ministry said Armenia bears full responsibility for the incident.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.