Kenyan police have exhumed the bodies of 47 people, up from a previous count of 21, thought to be followers of a Christian cult who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death.

Police near Kenya's eastern coastal town of Malindi started exhuming bodies on Friday from the Shakahola forest.

"In total, 47 people have died at the Shakahola forest," detective Charles Kamau told Reuters on Sunday. The exhumations were still ongoing, Kamau said.

Officials reported the deaths in connection with Paul Mackenzie, the leader of the Good News International Church, who reportedly told followers to starve themselves in order to "meet Jesus".

Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said the entire 800 acre forest had been sealed off and declared a scene of crime.

"This horrendous blight on our conscience must lead not only to the most severe punishment of the perpetrator(s) of the atrocity on so many innocent souls, but tighter regulation (including self-regulation) of every church, mosque, temple or synagogue going forward," he said.

'Brainwashed' for salvation

Mackenzie was charged last month, according to local media, after two children starved to death in the custody of their parents.