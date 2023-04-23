WORLD
3 MIN READ
Venezuela opposition backs Colombia summit to discuss talks with Maduro
Representatives of the Unitary Platform coalition welcomed the proposal of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who is acting as a mediator between Venuzuela's government and the opposition.
Venezuela opposition backs Colombia summit to discuss talks with Maduro
After Saturday's meeting in Colombia's Sopo, opposition leader Gerardo Blyde applauded the peace initiative of Colombian President Gustavo Petro. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Abid Sultan
April 23, 2023

A Venezuelan opposition coalition has voiced its approval of an international summit in Colombia next week to discuss their deadlocked negotiations with President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Representatives of the Unitary Platform coalition met with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who is acting as a mediator between Venuzuela's government and the opposition.

Officials from about 20 countries, including the United States, are expected to meet in Bogota on Tuesday in an attempt to unfreeze negotiations that began in Mexico City in 2021 but reached an impasse in November.

After Saturday's meeting in Colombia's Sopo, opposition leader Gerardo Blyde applauded "Petro's initiative".

"We believe this meeting is very important, we support it... we expect and hope for the success of the next summit on 25th (of April)."

Demand to lift sanctions

Venezuela's opposition, backed by many countries, including the United States, did not recognize Maduro's 2018 re-election in a vote widely dismissed as fraudulent.

The next year, Washington ramped up sanctions against Caracas, which were first imposed in 2015 over the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

RECOMMENDED

Last month, a Venezuelan official said free presidential elections in 2024 were dependent on the lifting of sanctions.

The dialogue in the Mexican capital "constitutes, without a doubt, the fundamental tool that our people have to get out of the political, economic and social crisis that plagues them," he said.

On Thursday, the Colombian president asked his US counterpart Joe Biden to gradually lift economic sanctions on Caracas with the commitment that next year's presidential elections will be held with guarantees for the opposition.

The ideal would be to draw up "an electoral timetable with guarantees and a parallel lifting of sanctions", Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva told reporters on Saturday.

Juan Guaido, recognized in 2019 by more than 50 countries as Venezuela's de facto leader, has rejected Petro's calls for sanctions against the country to be lifted.

Venezuela's opposition voted to disband its symbolic "interim government" in January and replaced Guaido as the head of a parallel congress made up of opposition lawmakers.

The divided opposition has set October 22 as the date for primaries that will select a candidate to face Maduro in the elections next year.

READ MORE: Colombia's Petro supports lifting Venezuela sanctions in Biden meeting

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank